AJK President Urge Media To Play Its Role To Highlight Kashmir Cause

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2023 | 10:00 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 09 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that the media should play its role to highlight the issue of Kashmir at the global level.

Talking to a delegation of journalists which called on him in the Federal metropolis on Sunday, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while referring to the media's role, said that the media can play an important role in shaping up world opinion regarding the early resolution of the Kashmir dispute by highlighting the dire human rights situation and exposing Indian atrocities before the world.

Given the dire human rights situation in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the AJK President said that it was imperative that the media, civil society and leadership across the political spectrum should join hands to promote the Kashmir cause both at the national and international level.

The delegation was comprised of senior journalist Basharat Abbasi, Javed Soomro, Waqar Abbasi, Kashan Akmal, Zaheer Mughal, AD Khan and others Hurriyat Conference leader Abdul Hameed Lone, Muslim League (N) leader Wajiha Khan, Sardar Imtiaz Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

