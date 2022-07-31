AJK President urges diaspora community to expose Indian brutalities in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) : July 30 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Saturday said that Kashmiri diaspora community settled in the United Nations and other parts of the world should play their role to expose Indian brutalities in Kashmir and the ill treatment meted out to Kashmiri prisoners languishing in Indian jails.

The AJK president expressed these views during his meeting with Barrister Karamat Hussain, president Kashmir Peace Forum International UK, at the presidency.

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the IIOJK, the president said that it was high time that Kashmiri expatriates should rise above their political and social affiliations and get united under the banner of Kashmir Peace Forum International to highlight the Kashmir issue effectively.

Barrister Chaudhary said that during his recent trip to the UK and Brussels, he had raised his voice on the plight of Kashmiris at every important forum. He said that a committee consisting of senior barristers was formed, which would provide legal support for the release of Yasin Malik.

He said that India has broken all records of barbarism and brutality in Occupied Kashmir. "It is time to raise voice against Indian oppression and expose the uglyface of India to the world", he added.