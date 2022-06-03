Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Friday urged the Federal Government to raise the denial of right to fair trial to Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and his unjust sentencing of life imprisonment by an Indian court at International Court of Justice (ICJ) and other relevant forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Friday urged the Federal Government to raise the denial of right to fair trial to Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and his unjust sentencing of life imprisonment by an Indian court at International Court of Justice (ICJ) and other relevant forums.

Talking to the media along with Malik's wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick here at her residence, he said there was an urgent need to raise the issue at the ICJ.

"Only 22 days have left within which an appeal against Malik's conviction and reviewing of the case could be filed in the International Court of Justice," he added."History will not forgive us if we fail to make any tangible efforts in this regard." Owing to some limitations, Barrister Sultan said, the AJK government could file an appeal in the ICJ.

"There are certain limitations for us as a state to approach the ICJ as it can only be accessed by a member state, therefore, I urge the Federal Government to file an appeal against Malik's unjust sentencing in the International Court of Justice immediately." He said besides the ICJ, it was high time to raise the issue more vigorously at the United Nations Commission for Human Rights and other relevant bodies, as maintaining silence would cause an irreparable damage to the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir.

Referring to his upcoming visit to the United Kingdom, Ireland and Brussels, Barrister Sultan said he would raise the issue of Malik's unjust sentencing at every forum. He would also seek legal advice from senior barristers in the UK, he added.