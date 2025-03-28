Open Menu

AJK President Urges For Vibrant Individual Role To Support Kashmir Movement As National Duty

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM

AJK President urges for vibrant individual role to support Kashmir movement as national duty

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday emphasized the importance of supporting the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir, calling it a national duty for every citizen.

While addressing a grand Iftar dinner in Khari Sharif in the outskirts of Mirpur, the president said that Kashmir has been at the center of his politics.

"Kashmir was my first priority, and it is and will remain to be until Kashmiris achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India," he said, adding that throughout his three and a half years in office, he worked diligently to promote the Kashmir issue on the international stage.

Referring to his foreign trips, Barrister Chaudhry asserted that he had the privilege to present the Kashmiris' case before the world and visited important countries including the United States, Britain, France, Belgium, Jeddah, Turkey, and Dubai to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

At the national level, the president said that he tried to foster a national consensus on the matter by uniting leaders from various political backgrounds, ensuring that all political parties stood together and united on the issue.

On the diplomatic front, the president said that he held several meetings with ambassadors of different countries and sought their countries' pivotal role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Referring to US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's visit to Muzaffarabad, where she announced the formation of a caucus in the US Congress for the Kashmir cause, and the British High Commissioner's visit to his residence in Chichiyan along with a high-level delegation, the president said that it was part of his campaign to bring Kashmir to international limelight.

These high-profile visits, he said, had pressured the Indian government, prompting it to initiate a formal protest against the United States and the UK.

Barrister Chaudhry thanked Chaudhry Arshad Hussain and others for according him a warm welcome on his arrival at Khari Sharif. "The people of Khari have always supported me through every thick and thin," he added.

APP/ahr/378

