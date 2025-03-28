- Home
- Pakistan
- AJK President urges for vibrant individual role to support Kashmir movement as national duty
AJK President Urges For Vibrant Individual Role To Support Kashmir Movement As National Duty
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 09:10 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday emphasized the importance of supporting the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir, calling it a national duty for every citizen.
While addressing a grand Iftar dinner in Khari Sharif in the outskirts of Mirpur, the president said that Kashmir has been at the center of his politics.
"Kashmir was my first priority, and it is and will remain to be until Kashmiris achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India," he said, adding that throughout his three and a half years in office, he worked diligently to promote the Kashmir issue on the international stage.
Referring to his foreign trips, Barrister Chaudhry asserted that he had the privilege to present the Kashmiris' case before the world and visited important countries including the United States, Britain, France, Belgium, Jeddah, Turkey, and Dubai to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.
At the national level, the president said that he tried to foster a national consensus on the matter by uniting leaders from various political backgrounds, ensuring that all political parties stood together and united on the issue.
On the diplomatic front, the president said that he held several meetings with ambassadors of different countries and sought their countries' pivotal role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute.
Referring to US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's visit to Muzaffarabad, where she announced the formation of a caucus in the US Congress for the Kashmir cause, and the British High Commissioner's visit to his residence in Chichiyan along with a high-level delegation, the president said that it was part of his campaign to bring Kashmir to international limelight.
These high-profile visits, he said, had pressured the Indian government, prompting it to initiate a formal protest against the United States and the UK.
Barrister Chaudhry thanked Chaudhry Arshad Hussain and others for according him a warm welcome on his arrival at Khari Sharif. "The people of Khari have always supported me through every thick and thin," he added.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..
Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal attends iftar dinner arranged by Sardar Khan Chandio6 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri Muslims to celebrate Eid ul Fiter with the fullest religious zeal and fervor on either sid ..6 minutes ago
-
High Court Bar urges judiciary to waive experience requirement for civil judge appointments6 minutes ago
-
AJK President urges for vibrant individual role to support Kashmir movement as national duty6 minutes ago
-
LHC forms five-member bench to hear petitions against Detention Law6 minutes ago
-
PM stresses unity, patriotism as solution to Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges16 minutes ago
-
Court sentences 3 criminals to 39 years in prison in shooting case16 minutes ago
-
UK-based global NGO Muslim Hands International manages sehri open Kitchen in Mirpur, AJK16 minutes ago
-
PESS holds special prayers Late Mother of Army Chief16 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment presents annual report to President26 minutes ago
-
LHC orders immediate installation of water meters in commercial markets26 minutes ago
-
RCCI holds condolence reference in honor of Tahir Taj Bhatti26 minutes ago