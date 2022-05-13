Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while condemning the Indian defense minister Rajnath Singh's threatening statement has urged the world community to take effective notice of Indian belligerence and war frenzy

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while condemning the Indian defense minister Rajnath Singh's threatening statement has urged the world community to take effective notice of Indian belligerence and war frenzy.

"The statement should be taken seriously as India has already invaded Balakot on 26 February 2019", the AJK president said while addressing a ceremony hosted at Ambore in the State metropolis on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhary termed the Indian defense minister's statement as highly provocative and said it was high time that the global community should restrain India from its nefarious designs that pose a serious threat to peace and stability in the region.

Referring to India's dangerous designs in the region, he said, after stripping occupied Kashmir of its semi-autonomous status in 2019, the Indian government was now hell bent on changing the region's demography."After changing the special status of Occupied Kashmir guaranteed to it under article 370 the Indian government has now embarked on its ambitious mission to change the state's demography by settling outsiders", he said.

Indian authorities at the helm of affairs in IOK, he said, have issued 4.2 million domiciles certificated to non-state Hindus during the past couple of years.

He said that 4,000 Indian investors were being allotted land in Occupied Kashmir under the guise of investment policy.India, he said, has also started the process of de-delimitation in Occupied Kashmir under which new Constituencies were being formed in Occupied Kashmir.

The delimitation process, he said, was being carried to give political mileage to BJP to install a Hindu puppet chief minister in the state. Given the precarious situation in the held territory (IIOJK), the AJK president said that the international community should take notice of this and stop India from carrying out illegal and unconstitutional cases in occupied Kashmir.