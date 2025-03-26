Open Menu

AJK President Urges Global Community To Address Indian State Terrorism In Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 12:10 AM

AJK President urges global community to address Indian state terrorism in Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called upon the international community to take effective notice of Indian state terrorism in Kashmir and play a crucial role in resolving the lingering dispute.

Addressing an Iftar dinner in Bagh city, Chaudhry emphasized that the global community must acknowledge the sufferings of the Kashmiri people and support their right to self-determination, reported APP correspondent.

He termed India's presence in the region as an existential threat to Kashmiris and stressed that peace in South Asia is linked to the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Chaudhry also referred to his recent visit to Britain and the United States, where he effectively pleaded the Kashmiris' case and exposed India's atrocities.

He reiterated his commitment to serving the people of AJK and assured the audience that the problems faced by the people of Bagh would be resolved on a priority basis.

