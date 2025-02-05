MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called upon the international community to play a crucial role in granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination, as guaranteed by UN resolutions.

Addressing a ceremony on Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday, Chaudhry condemned India's "imperialistic presence" and "expansionist designs" in the region.

He slammed India's August 2019 decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A, calling it a "clear violation" of UN resolutions.

Chaudhry also accused India of sponsoring terrorism globally, citing evidence presented by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The AJK President praised the people of occupied Kashmir for their resilience in the face of Indian state terrorism and reiterated his government's support for their struggle for freedom.

He also condemned human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and urged the world to intervene to stop the bloodshed.

