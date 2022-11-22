AJK President urges GoP to provide security for in AJK LG polls :

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has asked the central government of Pakistan to provide due security force to the AJK government to facilitate holding of scheduled civic polls in AJK in free, fair and peaceful manner

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has asked the central government of Pakistan to provide due security force to the AJK government to facilitate holding of scheduled civic polls in AJK in free, fair and peaceful manner.

In a joint communique addressed on Tuesday to Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Adviser to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira, the president sought deployment of security forces in Azad Jammu Kashmir to conduct the local government elections scheduled to be held after a gap of 31 years.

The letter further said that if security forces were not provided and elections were postponed then it would have a negative impact on the Kashmir cause.

The AJK President had also telephoned the interior minister and adviser Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Laura in this regard and asked them to play their role in this regard.

Meanwhile, former Defense Secretary and Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General (retired) Naeem Khalid Lodhi called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Tuesday, AJK President office said.

On this occasion, the duo discussed the issues of mutual interest, in particular the situation in the Indian illigally occupied Jammu Kashmir.