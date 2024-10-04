Open Menu

AJK President Urges Kashmiri Diaspora To Advocate For Kashmir Cause

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 12:20 PM

AJK president urges Kashmiri Diaspora to advocate for Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), has urged the Kashmiri diaspora to make every possible effort to highlight the Kashmir cause at international forums.

The AJK president was speaking during a meeting with International Kashmir Peace Forum (IKPF) Europe President Zahid Iqbal Hashmi, who called on him at Kashmir House here on Friday.

Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized the critical role of the Kashmiri community abroad in exposing the Indian government’s nefarious designs in the region, particularly in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He urged the diaspora to unite and amplify their voices, ensuring that the plight of Kashmir is brought to global attention.

Chaudhry noted that the sham elections in IIOJK cannot substitute the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. He maintained that the people of Kashmir, who have made unparallel sacrifices for the noble cause of freedom, would never compromise on their rights.

“Nothing short of the right to self-determination can satisfy their political aspirations,” he said, adding that India should understand it cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ spirit and their passion for freedom.

Chaudhry also remarked that the Modi government had unleashed a reign of terror in IIOJK. “The Indian government is determined to install a Hindu chief minister in occupied Kashmir to push forward its Hindutva agenda in the region.”

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Europe Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

13 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

13 hours ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

13 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

13 hours ago
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

13 hours ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

13 hours ago
 KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to apprec ..

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..

13 hours ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

13 hours ago
 More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lak ..

More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lake

13 hours ago
 Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cu ..

Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan