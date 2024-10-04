AJK president urges Kashmiri Diaspora to advocate for Kashmir cause

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), has urged the Kashmiri diaspora to make every possible effort to highlight the Kashmir cause at international forums.

The AJK president was speaking during a meeting with International Kashmir Peace Forum (IKPF) Europe President Zahid Iqbal Hashmi, who called on him at Kashmir House here on Friday.

Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized the critical role of the Kashmiri community abroad in exposing the Indian government’s nefarious designs in the region, particularly in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He urged the diaspora to unite and amplify their voices, ensuring that the plight of Kashmir is brought to global attention.

Chaudhry noted that the sham elections in IIOJK cannot substitute the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. He maintained that the people of Kashmir, who have made unparallel sacrifices for the noble cause of freedom, would never compromise on their rights.

“Nothing short of the right to self-determination can satisfy their political aspirations,” he said, adding that India should understand it cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ spirit and their passion for freedom.

Chaudhry also remarked that the Modi government had unleashed a reign of terror in IIOJK. “The Indian government is determined to install a Hindu chief minister in occupied Kashmir to push forward its Hindutva agenda in the region.”