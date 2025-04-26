AJK President urges Kashmiri expatriates to highlight Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that Kashmiri expatriates settled in different parts of the world should redouble their efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue and the plight of the Kashmiri people, who are being harassed and targeted within and outside the Valley following the Pahalgam incident.

Barrister Chaudhry said this while talking to an overseas delegation from Japan, which was led by Shahid Majeed Sheikh at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President highlighted the highly conflicting situation the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir were stuck in after the Pahalgam attack.

He said that Kashmiris' lives have been made miserable: they were not only targeted in Kashmir but also in the Indian mainland. He said that the international community should take notice of the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Barrister Chaudhry said that Kashmiris living in Japan can play an important role in exposing India’s nefarious designs in the region.

On this occasion, Shahid Majeed appreciated the president's significant contribution in highlighting the Kashmir cause at both the national and international levels.

APP/ahr/378