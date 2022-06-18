AJK President urges legal Defense Committee to redouble its efforts to secure early release of Yasin Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) : AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has asked the recently formed Defense Committee to redouble its efforts to secure early release of Yasin Malik who was convicted after sham trial by an Indian court recently.

The AJK president made these assertions while addressing the members of the Defense Committee in London on Saturday, said a message reaching and released to the media here Saturday night.

Speaking on the occasion the president said that all possible efforts should be made for the early release of Yasin Malik.

He said that the JKLF chairman Yasin Malik was convicted after a sham trial by an Indian court. Malik, he said, was not even given ample opportunity to present his case in the court of law nor was he given the right to fair trial. The unjust sentence awarded to Yasin Malik, he said, was in blatant violation of norms of justice.

Referring to various shortcoming in the NIA court's verdict on Yasin Malik, the president urged the team of barristers in the committee to study the case in detail and expose injustices meted out to Malik and human rights protocols being violated by the NIA court.

On this occasion, the Defense Committee assured the President that the committee has started its work by obtaining all the necessary documents in this regard. He was informed that the committee would also consult senior legal experts in the UK to seek their legal advice on the matter.

Meanwhile, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry also visited various departments at the university of Lincoln.

Later, the President addressed a public meeting in Slavo, wherein he spoke at length about his visit to the UK, Ireland and Belgium. He said that the main purpose of his visit was to awaken the world conscience regarding the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in Kashmir.

Barrister said that he has presented the Kashmiris' case in every forum. "From British Parliament to the British Prime Minister, I conveyed to everyone the message of the voiceless people of the Indian occupied Kashmir", he said, adding it was now sole responsibility of Kashmiris living abroad, especially in the UK, to pursue and raise the Kashmir issue at every forum.

Kashmiris living in the UK, he said, have also kept the Kashmir issue alive at the international level through their effective lobbying. Referring to worsening situation in the Indian held territory, Barrister Sultan said, "Situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir has further exacerbated ever since India changed the special status of Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019".

"At this critical phase of the Kashmir movement, the Kashmiri people within and outside Kashmir have to demonstrate unity at all levels to foil Indian conspiracies", he maintained.

Addressing the gathering, Sikh leader Gul Charan Singh said, "We are with the Kashmiri people in their struggle." Gul Charan Singh also praised the AJK president for his selfless services for the Kashmir cause.

Meanwhile, the AJK president formed the core committee of Kashmir Peace Forum International which includes Chaudhry Majid Ismail, Barrister Hafeez, Councilor Ansar from Birmingham, Councilor Maroof from Rauthrum.

On the occasion, the president said that there were more than 1.1 million Kashmiris settled in the UK. He said that there was dire need to galvanize international support for Kashmir cause by utilizing the diaspora community's growing political clout in the UK and other European countries.