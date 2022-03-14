UrduPoint.com

AJK President Urges Masses To Join Kashmir Rally

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022 | 12:50 AM

AJK President urges masses to join Kashmir rally

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) Mar 13 (APP):President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Sunday urged the masses to rise above party politics and join the upcoming Kashmir rally to express complete solidarity with their brethren in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The AJK President expressed these views while speaking to party leaders and workers who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr Muzaffarabad.

Minister for Planning and Development Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Chairman Muzaffarabad Development Authority Azhar Gilani, General Secretary PTI Azad Kashmir Women's Wing Gulzar Fatima, President PTI Muzaffarabad District Sardar Tabarak, City President Syed Chan Shah Kazmi were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK president said that it was high time that the people should raise above their party politics and attend the rally to express complete solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir to convey them the message that Kashmiris living on this side of cease fire line would not leave them alone in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Pertinently, Kashmir rally is scheduled to be held in the capital city Muzaffarabad on March 17 at 10:30 am.

