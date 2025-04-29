Open Menu

AJK President Urges Overseas Kashmiris To Expose India's Fascism

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 10:10 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that Kashmiris living the world over, especially in the UK, should expose India's fascism to the world.

Barrister Chaudhry, said this while talking to a one member overseas Kashmiris delegation comprising his former overseas advisor Chaudhry Shaban, who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Tuesday.

The President said that India has crossed all limits of savagery by killing innocent Kashmiris.

He said that the Indian occupation authorities have intensified atrocities against Kashmiris following the false flag Pahalgam attack that led to the killings of more than two dozen tourists.

He said that India’s lies have been completely exposed before the world and the entire world was well aware of the dirty war tricks India has been playing since decades.

He further said that evolving scenario in region demands that Kashmiris living all over the world should unite and expose the ongoing Indian brutality against the Kashmiri people.

The President also urged Chaudhry Shaban to unite and mobilize the overseas Kashmiris to raise the Kashmir issue in the UK so that a befitting response is given to India at the international level.

