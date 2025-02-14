AJK President Urges Overseas Kashmiris To Unite, Expose Indian Brutalities Globally
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Friday appealed to the Kashmiri diaspora community worldwide to rise above partisan politics and unite in promoting the Kashmir cause.
He emphasized the need to expose Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir before the international community.
While addressing a luncheon hosted in his honor by Zia Gursey in Britain's Nottingham city, Chaudhry praised British Kashmiris for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue in the past, said a message received here.
He expressed hope that they would continue to play a crucial role until the Kashmir dispute is resolved according to the will of the Kashmiri people.
Chaudhry highlighted the plight of Kashmiris, citing India's reign of terror, fake encounters, and the worsening situation following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019.
He denounced India's claim of being a secular state as a "biggest fraud" and accused India of being a "certified sponsor of terrorism" globally.
The president also sought proactive support from Muslim countries to resolve the Kashmir and Palestine disputes.
He condemned Israel's aggression against Palestinians and expressed hope that Kashmiris and Palestinians would soon achieve their freedom.
The function was also addressed by Zia Gursey, Raja Basharat Saleem, Raja Raza Khan, Chaudhry Maqsood Iqbal and others.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at dr ..
UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling
World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..
UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals
34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge set for thrilling showdown
European Commission views Trump's proposed 'reciprocal' trade policy as step in ..
FOCP leads initiatives during 10th Gulf Cancer Awareness Week
Punjab Job Center Exhibits at LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Netwo ..
Dubai Customs empowers Emirati talent with open day for private sector opportuni ..
Smartphone Toughness Explained: How realme Smartphones are Built to Last
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Confere ..
SCCF 2025 launches with display of over 400 vintage automobiles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to unite, expose Indian brutalities globally3 minutes ago
-
Investment in police modernisation comes with expectations :CM Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Minister urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue3 minutes ago
-
Senator criticizes PTI for prioritizing anarchy over dialogue3 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh talks to Media persons3 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown against kite flying, aerial firing; 44 arrested13 minutes ago
-
Governor, CM, ministers condemn blast at laborers' vehicle in Harnai Shahrg13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Romania strengthen bilateral ties through PFG13 minutes ago
-
Additional Assistant Commissioner visits village council Alizai13 minutes ago
-
Police bust two street criminal gangs; arrest five13 minutes ago
-
Sindh launches new building code ECBC 2023 to promote energy efficiency23 minutes ago
-
Multan beautification plan in full swing43 minutes ago