AJK President Urges Overseas Kashmiris To Unite, Expose Indian Brutalities Globally

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 11:30 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Friday appealed to the Kashmiri diaspora community worldwide to rise above partisan politics and unite in promoting the Kashmir cause.

He emphasized the need to expose Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir before the international community.

While addressing a luncheon hosted in his honor by Zia Gursey in Britain's Nottingham city, Chaudhry praised British Kashmiris for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue in the past, said a message received here.

He expressed hope that they would continue to play a crucial role until the Kashmir dispute is resolved according to the will of the Kashmiri people.

Chaudhry highlighted the plight of Kashmiris, citing India's reign of terror, fake encounters, and the worsening situation following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in 2019.

He denounced India's claim of being a secular state as a "biggest fraud" and accused India of being a "certified sponsor of terrorism" globally.

The president also sought proactive support from Muslim countries to resolve the Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

He condemned Israel's aggression against Palestinians and expressed hope that Kashmiris and Palestinians would soon achieve their freedom.

The function was also addressed by Zia Gursey, Raja Basharat Saleem, Raja Raza Khan, Chaudhry Maqsood Iqbal and others.

