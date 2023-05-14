UrduPoint.com

AJK President Urges Scotland-based Kashmiris To Raise Kashmir Issue At Int'l Level

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2023 | 09:40 PM

AJK President urges Scotland-based Kashmiris to raise Kashmir issue at int'l level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) : May 14 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called upon Kashmiris living in Scotland to move for playing their due role to highlight the Kashmir issue and draw world attention towards the simmering situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with the Deputy Mayor of Glasgow, Scotland Hanif Raja who called on him in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.

Referring to the ongoing bloodshed and atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir, the president said that it was the responsibility of Kashmiris and Pakistanis living in Scotland to raise the issue of Kashmir at various forums and draw the attention of the international community, especially the government of Scotland, towards the serious situation in Occupied Kashmir. He said that in Scotland there were ample opportunities for the diaspora community to mobilize public opinion in favour of Kashmiris.

He said that the presence of MPs like Anas Sarwar and Hamza Yusuf, the first Pakistani-born senior minister in the Scottish government, can be instrumental in highlighting the issue of Kashmir and raising voices in favour of Kashmiris in the Scottish Parliament. " It is the best time to get the support of the government and the Parliament on the Kashmir issue", the president said.

"India has intensified its efforts to change the demography of ancient Indian Occupied Kashmir", he said, adding that changing the entire political landscape of Kashmir under the garb of delimitation was yet another conspiracy aimed at paving the way for installing a Hindu Chief Minister in the state. "In such a situation, there is a dire need thatthe expatriate community should redouble their efforts to expose India's nefarious designs in the region", he said.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister World Parliament Jammu Glasgow Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Sunday Government Best

Recent Stories

Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in inv ..

Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in investments up to 2045: OPEC Secr ..

28 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

43 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of Univer ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of University of Dubai

58 minutes ago
 SEWA completes number of projects in Central Regio ..

SEWA completes number of projects in Central Region

58 minutes ago
 Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting G ..

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

1 hour ago
 Arab Youth Centre organises ‘Skills Bootcamp for ..

Arab Youth Centre organises ‘Skills Bootcamp for Non-Experts’

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.