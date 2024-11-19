Open Menu

AJK President Urges South Africa-based Kashmiri Expatriates To Accelerate Efforts To Raise Kashmir Issue At Global Level

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 12:30 AM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 18 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the Kashmiri expatriates community in South Africa should gear up their efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at the global level and to expose the atrocities inflicted on Kashmiris by Indian Occupied forces in the Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed these views while talking to President Kashmir Society South Africa Haq Nawaz who called on him at AJK President office in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday

India, he said, has broken all records of savagery in Kashmir following its unilateral decision to strip Kashmir of its special status on 5th August 5, 2019."The oppressed Kashmiris have been imprisoned in their homes in the occupied valley", he said, adding that the innocent civilians, particularly young boys, were being killed by the Indian occupied forces during fake encounters.

Under the given circumstances, he said, there was a dire need that Kashmiris diaspora community should unite and join forces to sensitize global community about the early and amicable solution of the lingering Kashmir dispute that has been the main cause and consequence of the ongoing bloodshed, violence and human rights violations in the restive region.

Barrister Chaudhry further said that India was involved in terrorist activities not only in Pakistan but other parts of the world.

Sultan said that evidence regarding India's involvement in terror activities were presented by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Canadian Parliament.

President Kashmir Society South Africa Haq Nawaz on the occasion appreciated Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry's significant contribution in highlighting the Kashmir issue at global level. He also invited the AJK President to visit South Africa, which was gladly accepted by the president.

