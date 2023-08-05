Open Menu

AJK President Urges UN To Take Immediate Action Against Indian For Violating HR, False Youth Arrests In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Saturday urged that the United Nations (UN) should take immediate practical steps to stop human right violation in IIOJK region and expressed his serious concern over dozens of youth were being arrested in fake charges.

Talking to a private news channel on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, he said Hindustan was blatantly violating the principles and rules of the United Nations besides being a usurper of the basic human rights of the Kashmiri people.

He asked the world community to compel and counsel India to halt its human rights abuses against the people of IIOJK, adding, the detained Hurriyet leaders and youth were innocent and the police's claim was nothing but a hoax.

He said the world is well aware of the atrocities committed by the forces in Kashmir, but unfortunately, the international community has adopted double standards on these issues.

Replying to a question, he said the world is acknowledging the stance of Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as Islamabad is effectively highlighting the Kashmir dispute on all international forums.

"The time is not far when the Kashmiris will get their right to self-determination", he added.

