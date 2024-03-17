(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry emphasized the need for unified efforts to counter India's disruptive agenda in the region.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner on Sunday, he highlighted the launch of a public awareness campaign from Mirpur aimed at exposing the human rights violations by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir and advocating for Kashmiri self-determination on the global stage.

Chaudhry criticized Indian Prime Minister Modi's use of Kashmir as a political tool, alleging it to be a ploy to secure electoral gains.

He called for collective action to address the worsening situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and underscored the responsibility of all Kashmiris in advancing the freedom movement.

Regarding local issues, Chaudhry pledged to address concerns in Mirpur, including the Rathoa Haryam Bridge issue, and announced efforts to improve road infrastructure in the area. In addressing unemployment, he promised opportunities based on merit for educated youth.

Chaudhry's remarks highlighted a commitment to both local development and the broader Kashmiri struggle for rights and autonomy.

He urged overseas Kashmiris to advocate for the cause internationally, emphasizing the resilience of Kashmiris against Indian oppression despite escalating violence in the region.

