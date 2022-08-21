AJK President urges US-based Kashmiri expatriates to join mass anti-India protest in New York

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Aug, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Sunday said that Kashmiri community settled in the USA would stage a protest demonstration infront of the United Nations during Indian premier's address to the UN general assembly next month to expose India's settler colonialism that has gained momentum ever since the BJP abolished Article 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019, by blatantly violating international norms and commitments in the global Kashmir issue.

Talking to a delegation of Kashmiri-American citizens who called on him at Jammu Kashmir house in the Federal metropolis, the president said that after changing the special status of Occupied Kashmir India was continuously engaged in eroding Kashmiris' political, religious and cultural identity to further strengthen its control over the territory.

The expatriates delegation comprising Sardar Irfan Tassadaq Khan, Sardar Zulfiqar Khan, Sardar Zubair, Sardar Zarif, Sardar Shakeel, Chaudhry Khadim, Kashif Latif and others apprised the President of the vibrant role of the United States-based Kashmiri diaspora community raising the urgent need of early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue for grant of Kashmiris-internationally-acknowledged right of self determination.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry further said that given the volatile situation in the region, it was imperative that the Kashmiris living in the United States should rise above their political, social and party affiliations and work together for the resolution of the Kashmir issue and raise their voice at the global level against the ongoing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

"I appeal to Kashmiris living in America to gather in front of the UN headquarter in New York on 24 September to register their protest against Modi government's illegal and unlawful actions it had taken on Kashmir", the president said, adding that he would also be present in the protest.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that Kashmiris living abroad, especially those living in the US, can play a vital role in sensitizing the world, resolving the Kashmir dispute and exposing India's brutalities in the occupied Kashmir.