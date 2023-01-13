UrduPoint.com

AJK President Urges US To Help Stop Rights Abuses In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 07:30 PM

AJK president urges US to help stop rights abuses in IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday urged the United States to play its role in stopping the human rights violations in the Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The unresolved Kashmir problem was the main cause and consequence of the worsening political and human rights situation in the IIOJK, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to Bradley Parker, Political Counselor of the American Embassy, who called on him here at his office.

The AJK president said the rights situation in the held territory had further exacerbated after the Indian government stripped the territory of its special status by abrogating Article 370 and 35A (of the Indian constitution).

The unilateral actions taken by the Modi government were in violation of the UN resolutions, he added.

Seeking the Biden administration's urgent attention towards the simmering situation in the region, he said it was high time the world, particularly the US, should play their due role for the resolution of the dispute

