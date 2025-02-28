AJK President Urges US, UK To Play Key Role In Resolving Kashmir Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 09:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while terming his recent visit to the United kingdom (UK) and United States of America (USA) as fruitful.
He said that during his visit he successfully highlighted the issue of Kashmir and the persistent human rights violations in the region.
Referring to his high-profile meetings with British parliamentarians and the US congressman, the AJK president said that he presented the case of the Kashmiri people before the international community and drew its attention towards the dire human rights situation in the troubled region, he expressed these views while addressing a press conference in London on Friday.
The president said that following the abrogation of article 379 the Indian government had intensified its attempts to completely grab the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir that happens to be a disputed territory.
He said that India was high time that the Kashmiri diaspora community settled in different parts of the world should redouble their efforts and expose Indian government's nefarious designs in the region.
The AJK president terms India's presence in the region a threat to peace, accusing India of killing Kashmiris and engaging in transnational terrorism. He alleged that India has become a "global terrorist" under Modi's government, citing Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's admission of Indian involvement in killing Sikh activists as evidence. The president also condemns India's transformation into a "fascist state" under BJP rule.
Expressing complete solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir, the president said, "Let me assure our brethren in occupied Jammu and Kashmir that we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their just struggle for freedom".
He expressed the hope that the day was not far when occupied Kashmir would be freed from the clutches of India's illegal occupation. Barrister Sultan further said that the Rathoa Haryam Bridge project would be accomplished in time.
The president stated that it was imperative to develop a comprehensive strategy to avert the repetition of such incidents, which he noted had caused significant anger among the Kashmiris living abroad.
APP/ahr/378
