AJK President Urges Washington To Help Resolve Kashmir Dispute Peacefully

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2023 | 07:50 PM

AJK President urges Washington to help resolve Kashmir dispute peacefully

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) : Mar 12 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Sunday urged the United States to play their due role to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute peacefully.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the US Deputy Ambassador Andrew J Schofer, who called on him at the President House in Jammu Kashmir House in Islamabad, AJK President's office said here on Sunday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the president, while referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said that at a time when Kashmiri people were stuck in a grave situation, it was incumbent upon the international community, especially the United States of America to play its much-needed role to stop the violation of human rights in the region.

Thanking the US administration for its generous support to flood victims in Pakistan, Barrister Chaudhry said, "We are deeply grateful to the US for the assistance it extended to the flood victims in Pakistan. It will greatly help in solving the problems of the flood victims."

