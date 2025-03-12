- Home
AJK President Urges World Community To Move Ahead To Help Resolve Much-delayed Kashmir Conflict
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that it was high time that the international community should come forward in a big way to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute that has been the main cause and consequence of unrest and human rights violations in the region.
While addressing an Iftar dinner hosted in his honor by former government advisor Sardar Tabarak in the State metropolis Tuesday night, the President said that he had also drawn the attention of ambassadors of Islamic countries towards the dire situation in occupied Kashmir seeking their respective countries' pivotal role to resolve the longstanding dispute peacefully.
He said that Muslim countries have always supported the Kashmiris' legitimate right for self-determination.He expressed the hope that the Muslim Ummah would continue its role in ensuring the right of self-determination.
He further said that it is our collective responsibility to utilize our freedom to amplify the voice of our brothers and sisters in occupied Kashmir whose voice has been suppressed under the draconian laws.
"Azad Kashmir will achieve self sufficiency in electricity if similar projects are initiated", he remarked.
The president also highlighted several significant initiatives, including the provision of Sui gas to Mirpur city, which were initiated under his government.
The president said that he was trying to seek Sui gas supply to Muzaffarabad as well. The president said that construction of Mirpur-Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Motorway, establishing CPEC business Center International Airport at Mirpur and restoration and expansion of airports at Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad were among his top priorities.
On this occasion, Minister of State Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, former advisor to the government and host Sardar Tabarak, former minister of state Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed, Presidential Advisor Sardar Imtiaz Khan, former Chief Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Ibrahim Zia, Raja Madad, Munir Sulehria, Imtiaz Abbasi, and others were also present.
