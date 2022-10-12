UrduPoint.com

AJK President Visits Harvard University

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 11:36 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Wednesday visited Harvard University in Boston

On this occasion, the AJK president, who is currently visiting the United States, had a detailed meeting with the high officials and seasoned academicians of the university on the matters of mutual and common interest.

Commenting over his visit to the world's one of the top universities, he said, "it is one of the best educational institutions where famous personalities like former American Presidents John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama and former prime minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had graduated from," said the AJK president's office on Wednesday.

Chaudhary said that after getting a Bar at Law Degree from Lincoln's Inn, he was also offered a scholarship to study at Harvard University.

"Since I returned to Pakistan in 1985 and decided to participate in practical politics, I could not avail the opportunity of studying in the University," he said, adding that studying at Harvard was his dream and that was the reason he was so curious to visit the varsity.

While briefing the university officials and academic staff about the vast educational network and ever-growing literacy rate in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the AJK President said: "The literacy rate in Azad Jammu Kashmir is quite high and being chancellor of the state-owned universities, I wish Kashmiri students should be given opportunities to seek higher education in this great educational institution".

