AJK President Visits Thanksgiving Festival

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry attended a "Thanksgiving festival" hosted in the federal metropolis on Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry attended a "Thanksgiving festival" hosted in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

Besides the AJK President, the festival was also attended by American Political Consul Bradley Parker, Japanese Ambassador Wada Matsuhiro, Madame Noko and several others.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that according to American tradition, the day is celebrated to express gratitude to God for His blessings.

Referring to Baisakhi Mela, he said the Thanksgiving festival was also being celebrated in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir with traditional fervor and enthusiasm.

"Baisakhi festival is celebrated with enthusiasm every year in Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir and on this occasion, people express their gratitude to Allah Almighty for his blessings'', he said adding that there were plenty of other traditional and social events held in the country.

"Today we are celebrating the Thanksgiving festival of America here in a free atmosphere and we hope that the day isn't far when people of Occupied Kashmir will also celebrate such events freely in an atmosphere free from oppression and suppression", the president said.

