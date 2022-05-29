UrduPoint.com

AJK President Vows To Make All Possible Efforts To Serve Masses

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 07:00 PM

AJK President vows to make all possible efforts to serve masses

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) : May 29 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Sunday said the government would spare no effort in serving the masses and resolving their problems.

The AJK president expressed these remarks while addressing a reception hosted in his honor by Chaudhry Rasib Pahlawan at Chakswari town in outskirt of this lake city of Mirpur.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said that long-delayed Rathua Hariyam Bridge project would be completed soon and problems being faced by the Mangla Dam affectees would be solved forthwith.

Referring to life imprisonment of the JKLF chairman Yasin Malik and worsening human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that he would launch a campaign at international level to bring world attention towards the Malik's unjust sentencing and deteriorating situation in IIOJK.

"After stripping the region (IIOJK) of its special status, the BJP government led by Modi has now started to take hold of the entire territory and grab it completely," he said. India, he said, was also hatching conspiracies to change the proportion of the population of Occupied Kashmir.

Regarding the redrawing of electoral maps and creating new Constituencies in the Jammu region, the AJK president said that under this new scheme the BJP has paved the way for bringing a Hindu Chief minister in the occupied Kashmir.

He assured the people of Occupied Kashmir that they were not alone in their struggle. "The people of Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in the occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for right to self-determination," the president said adding that the day was not far when Kashmir would be free from the shackles of Indian bondage.

The president said that a public relations campaign from Bernal to Keil would be launched soon to reach out to masses in every nook and corner of the state. "Government is working hard to solve the problems being faced by the masses," he said adding that problems of Chakswari will be solved on priority basis.

The function was also attended and addressed by adviser to president Chaudhry Rasib Pahlawan, Finance Minister Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed, Arif Chaudhry Advocate, Abrar Niaz Advocate and others.

Meanwhile, former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Kashmir House on Sunday.

During the meeting the duo discussed in detail the Indian Kangaroo court's verdict against the JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik and its impact on the situation in the IIOJK.

It was decided to raise the issue vociferously at all available regional and international forums to apprise the world how ruthlessly India's racial regime was using its judicial apparatus to silence the democratic dissent and suppress the legitimate political voices in Kashmir.

