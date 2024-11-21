AJK President Vows To Thwart Indian Government's Plans
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has made it clear that Kashmiris will never accept the division of their state as a settlement of the Kashmir dispute.
Speaking at a function held by the District Bar Association in Kotli district on Thursday, Chaudhry emphasized that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LOC) will reject division under any circumstances.
Chaudhry condemned the Indian government's brutalities in Kashmir, stating that the Modi government has broken records of barbarism and oppression. However, he assured that no amount of oppression can stop Kashmiris from fighting for their right to self-determination.
The government and people of Azad Kashmir stand in solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren in this struggle, he added.
Chaudhry in his address also highlighted the crucial role of lawyers in establishing the rule of law and providing justice in society.He praised the legal community's exemplary role in Kashmir's liberation struggle against India.
The president expressed optimism that the people of occupied Kashmir will soon achieve freedom from India's illegal occupation.
In conclusion, Chaudhry urged the legal community across Azad Kashmir to raise their voices against Indian atrocities and use social media to sensitize the world about the situation in occupied Kashmir.
