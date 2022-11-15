AJK President warns India against any misadventure against the liberated AJK territory :

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry while denouncing the Indian defense Minister's recent threatening statement, has warned the enemy that any aggression against AJK or misadventure by India would be responded to in the same manner

He expressed these views while addressing the first annual convocation of University of Poonch Haveli Campus at Haveli in Forward Kahota in Poonch division of AJK on Tuesday.

The ceremony was also addressed by the Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Poonch University Professor Dr. Zakaria Zakir and several others. Speaking at the occasion, the president said, "Azad Kashmir was liberated by our forefathers after a lot of struggle and sacrifices".

Kashmiris, he said, knew fully as how to defend their motherland. Extending his heartfelt felicitations to graduating students and their parents, the president said that he was happy to be part of the august gathering of young graduates.

"For the graduating students, it is the most important milestone in their life as they are going to start a new journey", he said adding that the students who received Certificates of Achievement / Gold Medals today should realize that they were among the lucky ones who got the opportunity to get higher education.

"There are still a large number of people in our country who unfortunately do not have enough resources to avail this opportunity", Barrister Chaudhary said. "Education is not the name of the thing that you have acquired knowledge about a particular aspect of life or obtained a degree, but the real education is how well you become a citizen of the country in which you live", he added.

In his speech, the Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed while highlighting the importance of education said that in order to remain competitive in the world there was dire need to improve the education system.

The AJK President during his visit also met various delegations in which he said that there were long-standing demands including construction of judicial campus, establishment of grid station, acquiring land for university and CMH hospital.

The convocation was attended by former Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz, former Minister and Member of AJK Legislative Assembly from Haveli Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, former Assembly candidate Tariq Saeed, Member of Kashmir Council Shujja Rathore, and others.Earlier, Barrister Chaudhry visited Head Start school, a private sector education institution in Bagh.