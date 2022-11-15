UrduPoint.com

AJK President Warns India Against Any Misadventure Against The Liberated AJK Territory :

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 11:09 PM

AJK President warns India against any misadventure against the liberated AJK territory :

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry while denouncing the Indian defense Minister's recent threatening statement, has warned the enemy that any aggression against AJK or misadventure by India would be responded to in the same manner

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry while denouncing the Indian defense Minister's recent threatening statement, has warned the enemy that any aggression against AJK or misadventure by India would be responded to in the same manner.

He expressed these views while addressing the first annual convocation of University of Poonch Haveli Campus at Haveli in Forward Kahota in Poonch division of AJK on Tuesday.

The ceremony was also addressed by the Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Poonch University Professor Dr. Zakaria Zakir and several others. Speaking at the occasion, the president said, "Azad Kashmir was liberated by our forefathers after a lot of struggle and sacrifices".

Kashmiris, he said, knew fully as how to defend their motherland. Extending his heartfelt felicitations to graduating students and their parents, the president said that he was happy to be part of the august gathering of young graduates.

"For the graduating students, it is the most important milestone in their life as they are going to start a new journey", he said adding that the students who received Certificates of Achievement / Gold Medals today should realize that they were among the lucky ones who got the opportunity to get higher education.

"There are still a large number of people in our country who unfortunately do not have enough resources to avail this opportunity", Barrister Chaudhary said. "Education is not the name of the thing that you have acquired knowledge about a particular aspect of life or obtained a degree, but the real education is how well you become a citizen of the country in which you live", he added.

In his speech, the Chairman Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed while highlighting the importance of education said that in order to remain competitive in the world there was dire need to improve the education system.

The AJK President during his visit also met various delegations in which he said that there were long-standing demands including construction of judicial campus, establishment of grid station, acquiring land for university and CMH hospital.

The convocation was attended by former Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz, former Minister and Member of AJK Legislative Assembly from Haveli Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, former Assembly candidate Tariq Saeed, Member of Kashmir Council Shujja Rathore, and others.Earlier, Barrister Chaudhry visited Head Start school, a private sector education institution in Bagh.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India World Education Visit Young Same Bagh Mukhtar Ahmed Azad Jammu And Kashmir August HEC Gold From

Recent Stories

Imran ridiculing nation, his motives to be exposed ..

Imran ridiculing nation, his motives to be exposed soon: Rana Sanaullah

2 minutes ago
 Democrats Say Hope US High-Level Contacts With Chi ..

Democrats Say Hope US High-Level Contacts With China Will Continue After Biden-X ..

2 minutes ago
 Fifteen Energy Facilities Damaged in Ukraine on Tu ..

Fifteen Energy Facilities Damaged in Ukraine on Tuesday - Zelenskyy's Office

2 minutes ago
 Ex-US Senate Candidate 'Not Optimistic' Republican ..

Ex-US Senate Candidate 'Not Optimistic' Republicans Can Block Ukraine Aid in Nex ..

6 minutes ago
 ECC allows continuation of PM relief package to KP ..

ECC allows continuation of PM relief package to KPK, approves funds for PSM gas ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia-US Prisoner Swap Deal Likely to Happen If U ..

Russia-US Prisoner Swap Deal Likely to Happen If US Stops Speculations - Bout's ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.