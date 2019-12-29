UrduPoint.com
AJK President Warns Of Serious Health Crisis In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 09:00 PM

AJK President warns of serious health crisis in IOK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has warned the world community that a serious psychological and health crisis was reaching at an alarming situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) amid long curfew and blockade in the valley and demanded for urgent measures to tackle the situation.

Addressing an international medical conference organized by Medics International on Sunday, Masood Khan invited the attention of world's community towards growing humanitarian and health crisis in IOK and said the situation demands immediate interference by the international community, a statement issued by his office here said.

The AJK President referred a report issued by an international organization "Doctors Without Borders" elaborating the situation in the valley after August 05 this year when India repealed the special status of Kashmir and imposed curfew and blockade which is still in place and expressed his serious concern over the alarming situation.

Masood pointed out quoting the report that the atrocities by the occupational forces, confinement of the people within their house due curfew, property loses and unavailability of sufficient health facilities have created health emergency in the valley where a huge numbers was facing psychological disorders due obvious reasons.

"More than 1800,000 adult men and women are suffering from anxiety, tension, mental and physical torture and other disorders in the Valley," he quoted the figures from the report and said the quoted number was 45 percent of the total adult population of the valley which he said was alarming.

He further quoted another research report saying the children from 11 to 15 years were suffering from post traumatic disorder after seeing killings, physical torture, sexual abuses and destroyed properties before them and demanded the world to take remedial measures to save the people in the valley.

