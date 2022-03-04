Refuting the news being attributed to the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary, a spokesman for the president on Friday made it clear that Barrister Chaudhary's remarks were quoted out of context

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Refuting the news being attributed to the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary, a spokesman for the president on Friday made it clear that Barrister Chaudhary's remarks were quoted out of context.

"The news circulating on electronic and social media, is baseless and there is no truth in any such thing being attributed to the President", the president's spokesman said, adding that no Kashmiri can think about converting LOC into a permanent border. "Kashmir issue is a matter of life and death for the millions of Kashmiris, no conscious Kashmiri can accept any such solution that would lead to further fragmentation of the state".

He lamented that the President's remarks were quoted out of context. "What he (president) actually wanted to convey was that a proposal regarding the crossing of the LoC collectively has been under consideration so as to develop pressure on India and divert world attention towards the simmering situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir", the spokesman said adding that division of Kashmir would be treason with Kashmiris.

