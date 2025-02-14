AJK Prime Minister Accuses India Of Sabotage, Subversion To Destabilize Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 11:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has sounded the alarm on India's alleged involvement in sabotage and subversive activities aimed at destabilizing Pakistan and spreading anarchy in AJK.
Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the District Bar Association in Bhimber on Friday, PM Haq urged vigilance to counter India's conspiracy and foil its nefarious designs in the region.
He accused India of deliberately violating the ceasefire across the Line of Control (LoC) over the past couple of days, terming it an attempt to deflect global attention from the real issue. He also assured that the government and people of AJK stand ready to defend every inch of the liberated territory.
The AJK Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with Pakistan's defense, stating that the Pak army is fully prepared to thwart any aggression by the enemy.
He emphasized the need for Pakistan to fight for freedom proactively, citing the eternal bond between Pakistan and Kashmir.
Haq also highlighted his government's key initiatives, including ensuring merit-based recruitments, saving three billion rupees through e-tendering, and implementing austerity measures to meet a deficit of 71 billion rupees.
In a gesture of support, Haq announced two million rupees for the Bhimber District Bar and instructed the concerned department to construct a pavement in the lawyers' colony and build a roof on the petitioners' compound and lawyers' offices.
APP/ahr/378
