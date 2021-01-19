UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Acknowledges The Sacrifices Of Neelum Valley People.

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:06 PM

AJK Prime Minister acknowledges the sacrifices of Neelum Valley people.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has highly commended the courage demonstrated by the people of Neelum valley area for facing indiscriminate Indian forces firing from across the line of control

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has highly commended the courage demonstrated by the people of Neelum valley area for facing indiscriminate Indian forces firing from across the line of control.

Addressing a workers convention here Tuesday, he said Indian forces have been targeting the civil population of Neelum valley while the people of the area have been offering unprecedented sacrifices for the people of occupied Kashmir and added that their sacrifices would not go waste .

He said the present government has fulfilled its commitment made with the people and mega developmental projects have been completed for the socio economic uplift of the people of the state.

He said four billion rupees developmental projects were given by the government to the Neelum Valley while 193 kilometer roads were completed to provide better communication facilities to the people of the area.

He said in view of the difficulties of the people living in Upper Neelum during the snowfall season the government had decided to construct road to mitigate the sufferings of the people of upper Neelum.

Related Topics

India Firing Prime Minister Line Of Control Road Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Greek Gov't Still Has No Plans to Ease COVID-19 Re ..

2 minutes ago

Excise department seals 'Khaadi' over nonpayment o ..

4 minutes ago

IGP briefed about second phase training of Ex-Levi ..

4 minutes ago

Etihad Airways boosts Carbon Offset Programme

10 minutes ago

Anti-encroachment operation launched in district

4 minutes ago

'No excuses' for virus-hit Villa ahead of Premier ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.