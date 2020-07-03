AJK Prime Minister advises Baboos to come up to the expectations of the masses

Azad Jammu & Kashmir State Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said that civil servant and secretaries to the government have a significant role in public service delivery and well being of the masses

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir State Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has said that civil servant and secretaries to the government have a significant role in public service delivery and well being of the masses.

He was addressing a high level meeting of the secretaries to the state government at the conclusion of the just-ending 2019-20 financial year in the State's metropolis on Friday.

He said "it is our collective responsibility to resolve the problems of the general public and come up to the expectation of the masses".

He asked the secretaries to remain in contact with the cabinet ministers to ensure the implementation of the policy matters. He said the government has come into power due to the mandate of the masses and will again go to the masses for fresh mandate. He said the respect and dignity of the elected representative must be ensured and government will not compromise on it.

The Prime Minister made it clear that no compromise will be made on financial discipline, administrative affairs and transparency matters and vowed to completed the developmental projects in time so that the fruits of development could reach the doorstep of the commom people. He urged the secretaries to strictly implement on the official discipline and discourage the culture of strikes.

He appreciated the role of the Additional Chief Secretary Development Doctor Syed Asif Hussain and his team for translating the vision of the government into reality and completing the developmental projects. He also lauded the role of secretaries for achieving the developmental targets during the last financial targets.

The Meeting was attended by the Addition Chief Secretary Development Doctor Syed Asif Hussain Shah, Additional Chief Secretary General Farhat Ali Mir,and Secretaries to the government.