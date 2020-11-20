UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Appeals To The People To Observe Prayer Day On Monday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday decided to strictly implement SOPs for protection from COVID-19 during the lockdown.

AJK Prime Minister addressing a high level Meeting said that cabinet has unanimously decided to impose lockdown in view to safeguard the lives of common citizens.

He said that there was no interest of the government as the pandemic was spreading with pace and no one has the guarantee to remain safe from this lethal virus but we can safeguard ourselves with precautionary measures and by following the SOPs strictly.

PM appealed the people of Azad Kashmir to observe prayer Day on Monday and seek forgiveness of their sins from Almighty Allah for vanishing this pandemic by the virtue of prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and follow his Sunnah (path) to act according his saying to mitigate this pandemic.

The high level Meeting was attended by Minister for Health Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Principal Secretary to PM, Divisional Commissioners, DIGs whereas the Deputy Commissioners attended the Meeting through video link.

