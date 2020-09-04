UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Appreciates Doctors For Serving Ailing Humanity With Missionary Spirit

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:40 PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday appreciated the doctors for serving the ailing humanity with missionary spirit

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday appreciated the doctors for serving the ailing humanity with missionary spirit.

Speaking as chief guest at the concluding session of three-day conference organized by Pakistan Society for Internal Medicine in Muzaffarabad, he said medical was a noble profession which demands utmost devotion and commitment and high spirit during professional duties.

Captain (retd) Dr Abdul Hameed Qureshi was awarded a lifetime achievement award for serving humanity on the occasion.

The prime minister thanked the management of University of Health Sciences for their decision to accede the medical colleges of Azad Kashmir.

Referring to the situation obtaining in the occupied Kashmir, he paid tributes to the Pakistani nation for their unshakeable commitment and continued support to the Kashmiri people in attaining their right to self-determination. The existence and survival of Kashmir was directly linked with Pakistan.

He urged the Pakistan government to take solid steps before India changes the demography of the held state.

The Indian occupation forces, he said, deliberately targeted the civil population living close to the Line of Control, however the morale of the civilians was high and the Pakistan Army was giving a befitting response to the enemy.

