AJK Prime Minister Asserts For Executing Integrated Plan To Uplift State's Population:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

MIRPUR [AJK]: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Thursday asserted his ruling party as the largest political outfit in the state adding that those conspiring against his organization will ultimately suffer a convincing defeat in the forthcoming general elections in AJK.

Talking to A high level delegation of the AJK chapter of his ruling PML 'N' from Bagh district, who called on him under the leadership of the State Forest Minister Sardar Mir Akbar Khan in the State metropolis on Thursday, he said that his ruling party served the people with missionary spirit with prime focus of betterment and uplift of all sections of the society without any discrimination.

The Prime Minister vowed to continue the mission for the wellbeing of the people of the state.

Haider said the AJK government has devised and implementing a comprehensive development strategy to serve the masses irrespective of any political affiliations.

He urged the party workers to maintain complete unity in their ranks.

The AJK Prime Minister on this occasion announced to visit Bagh district on March 29 to meet the masses to inquire about their local problems.

The AJK Forest Minister, speaking on the occasion, categorically refuted the impression about differences in the party ranks. He asserted the party will retain power winning the coming general elections with, what he called, a landslide triumph, he added. APP / AHR.

