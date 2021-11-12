UrduPoint.com

AJK Prime Minister Briefs Parliamentary Committee About CPEC Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:48 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Parliamentary committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Friday called on the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Qayoom Niazi here at his office.

The committee comprising Members National Assembly Shair Ali Abid, Nafeesa Anyat Ullah Khan Khatak and Prime Minister's Special Assistant on CPEC Khalid Mansoor Khan The AJK PM briefed the committee about proposed CPEC projects in the region with special reference to their significance and emphasized the early implementation on these projects in the national and regional interests and boosting of economy.

Niazi told the committee that Mansehra to Mangla expressway would be a game changer in the region as it would on the one hand will connect all the districts of AJK internally on a shortest route and would also provide shortest route to connect Punjab with AJK and Galgit Baltistan (GB) on the other hand.

He said the construction of these highways and tunnels to link GB from Neelum valley and Leepa Vally will also boost the tourism in the region improving the connectivity in the areas besides creating jobs and boosting economic activities but the implementation on these projects should be accelerated.

He said the effects of development in AJK will be felt on other side of the line of control in Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) leaving the Modi cry and expressed his optimism that construction of expressway and Mirpur special industrial zone will be started on the priority basis.

The premier also informed the committee about hydroelectric generation projects under construction and proposed and future potential in the region including Kohala, Karrout and other projects and sought the committee's special attention to initiate work on these projects on priority basis.

He also informed the committee about priorities of his government and different development projects undergoing in the region for the well-being of the people and expressed gratitude of the committee members for taking keen interest in AJK's projects and visit of the area.

