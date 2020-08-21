AJK Prime Minister calls for strengthening liberation cell body

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A meeting of the board of governor of Jammu and Kashmir liberation cell was held here on Thursday, with the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan in chair

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A meeting of the board of governor of Jammu and Kashmir liberation cell was held here on Thursday, with the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan in chair.

The meeting approved the budget of Kashmir liberation cell for the financial year 2020-21.Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister underlined the need to make the Policy and Research Wing of Kashmir liberation cell more effective, setting up of Kashmir library in Muzaffarabad and merger of Kashmir cultural academy with cultural department.

He called for preservation of historical buildings to apprise the younger generation about the genesis of Kashmir liberation struggle.

The prime minister said that Kashmir liberation cell would be made more vibrant and effective institution to project effectively the flagrant human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) before the civilized world with proper documentations.

He said the younger generation should be apprised of the true perspective of Kashmir liberation struggle with the special emphasis on unprecedented sacrifices of Kashmir people for the liberation of their motherland.

The prime minister urged the concerned official to highlight the Indian atrocities over the globe with effective use of social media and added that the government was going to set up a museum to document the valiant struggle of Kashmiri leadership and their achievement for Kashmir liberation struggle.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary and Secretaries to the government.