UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Calls For Strengthening Liberation Cell Body

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:06 PM

AJK Prime Minister calls for strengthening liberation cell body

A meeting of the board of governor of Jammu and Kashmir liberation cell was held here on Thursday, with the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan in chair

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :A meeting of the board of governor of Jammu and Kashmir liberation cell was held here on Thursday, with the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan in chair.

The meeting approved the budget of Kashmir liberation cell for the financial year 2020-21.Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister underlined the need to make the Policy and Research Wing of Kashmir liberation cell more effective, setting up of Kashmir library in Muzaffarabad and merger of Kashmir cultural academy with cultural department.

He called for preservation of historical buildings to apprise the younger generation about the genesis of Kashmir liberation struggle.

The prime minister said that Kashmir liberation cell would be made more vibrant and effective institution to project effectively the flagrant human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) before the civilized world with proper documentations.

He said the younger generation should be apprised of the true perspective of Kashmir liberation struggle with the special emphasis on unprecedented sacrifices of Kashmir people for the liberation of their motherland.

The prime minister urged the concerned official to highlight the Indian atrocities over the globe with effective use of social media and added that the government was going to set up a museum to document the valiant struggle of Kashmiri leadership and their achievement for Kashmir liberation struggle.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary and Secretaries to the government.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Governor Budget Social Media Jammu Muzaffarabad Government

Recent Stories

Emirates revises its flight schedule to/from Sialk ..

24 minutes ago

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

45 minutes ago

Black Sea Gas Field to Stop Turkey's Energy Depend ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Opposition Insists on Monthly Meetings of C ..

2 minutes ago

1143 kanal state land retrieved

2 minutes ago

DG NADRA to hold public forum on Aug 24

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.