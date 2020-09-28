UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Calls On Chief Minister Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 07:24 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan Monday called on Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani here at CM Secretariat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan Monday called on Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani here at CM Secretariat.

The matters pertaining to mutual interest mainly Kashmir movement were discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister said that Pakistan's diplomatic, ethical and political support for Kashmir cause was commendable.

" We are also grateful to the people and government of Balochistan for their unflinching support to the just cause of their Kashmir brethren," he said.

On the occasion, Jam Kamal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan effectively presented Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue in his recent speech in the UN General Assembly.

About situation in the province, he informed the AJK PM that law and order in Balochistan as compared to past was quite satisfactory.

Balochistan was making progress in every field, he added.

The chief minister noted that issues of Kashmir community living in Balochistan would be resolved.

Atrocities and brutalities committed by the Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were also discussed in the meeting.

They agreed that Indian could not silence the voice of Kashmiri people and urged the UN to take notice of the human rights violations in the occupied valley.

