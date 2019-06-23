UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Claims To Have Taken Up AJK Peoples' Rights On Every Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 11:50 PM

AJK Prime Minister claims to have taken up AJK peoples' rights on every forum

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) , Jun 23 (APP)::Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday asserted that he had sincerely voiced for the rights of people of Azad Kashmir on every forum.

Addressing a condolence reference of late Raja Imtiaz Ahmed Khan at Chakaar, he paid rich tributes to the departed soul for his life time meritorious contribution and services for the people and the state.

Farooq Haider announced to crown Raja Aftab Ahmed Khan, cousin of the late leader, as head of Rajput tribe for being successor of the departed soul in Chakar.

The AJK prime minister said he placed colossal development funds indiscriminately for all AJK districts on the basis of need, problems and difficulties. What we did was visible on ground, he added.

He assured people of his constituency that he would look into their needs in the next two years.

He recounted the achievements of his government including promulgation of Khatm-e-Naboowat (SAWW) law, 13th constitutional amendment, financial discipline, free emergency services, NTS and restructuring PSC.

He said the double development budget helped us bring a revolution of growth and development in the state.

He said he had always been very keen in growth and development of the state as his government devised scores of mega development projects of mass public welfare in AJK.

He said construction of Chakat-Sudhan Gali road and its inclusion into tourism corridor would make this region as center of tourism.

Opening the ancient history, Farooq Haider recalled that in 1885 Muzaffarabad, Chakar and Uri were sub divisions. Tehsil Chakar was restored after 125 years. He said that construction of state of the art Tehsil headquarter hospital in Chakar would be kicked off soon. He asserted that credit also goes to his government for up-gradation of Hattiyaan Bala (Jhelum Valley) sub division to the district.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Road Jammu Jhelum Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All Government NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US express concern over Ira ..

50 minutes ago

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

1 hour ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

2 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain conveys Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

UAE economy grows by 2.2 pc in Q1-2019

3 hours ago

&#039;Sheikh Zayed Highway&#039; extension project ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.