AJK Prime Minister claims to have taken up AJK peoples' rights on every forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) , Jun 23 (APP)::Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan Sunday asserted that he had sincerely voiced for the rights of people of Azad Kashmir on every forum.

Addressing a condolence reference of late Raja Imtiaz Ahmed Khan at Chakaar, he paid rich tributes to the departed soul for his life time meritorious contribution and services for the people and the state.

Farooq Haider announced to crown Raja Aftab Ahmed Khan, cousin of the late leader, as head of Rajput tribe for being successor of the departed soul in Chakar.

The AJK prime minister said he placed colossal development funds indiscriminately for all AJK districts on the basis of need, problems and difficulties. What we did was visible on ground, he added.

He assured people of his constituency that he would look into their needs in the next two years.

He recounted the achievements of his government including promulgation of Khatm-e-Naboowat (SAWW) law, 13th constitutional amendment, financial discipline, free emergency services, NTS and restructuring PSC.

He said the double development budget helped us bring a revolution of growth and development in the state.

He said he had always been very keen in growth and development of the state as his government devised scores of mega development projects of mass public welfare in AJK.

He said construction of Chakat-Sudhan Gali road and its inclusion into tourism corridor would make this region as center of tourism.

Opening the ancient history, Farooq Haider recalled that in 1885 Muzaffarabad, Chakar and Uri were sub divisions. Tehsil Chakar was restored after 125 years. He said that construction of state of the art Tehsil headquarter hospital in Chakar would be kicked off soon. He asserted that credit also goes to his government for up-gradation of Hattiyaan Bala (Jhelum Valley) sub division to the district.