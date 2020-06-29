UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Condemns Terror Attack On Stock Exchange

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

AJK Prime Minister condemns terror attack on stock exchange

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan strongly condemned terrorist attack on Pakistan stock Exchange killing 4 security personnel on Monday, said a statement issued here by his office

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan strongly condemned terrorist attack on Pakistan stock Exchange killing 4 security personnel on Monday, said a statement issued here by his office.

The AJK Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the martyred security officials who sacrificed their lives in foiling the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

He said due to timely and effective response of the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), terrorists remain failed to achieve their targets.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information Raja Mushtaq Minhas also condemned the attack and lauded the bravery and professionalism of the security officials.

In his separate statement, he also paid glowing tributes to the martyred security officials for their sacrifice for the motherland.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Exchange Azad Jammu And Kashmir Mushtaq Minhas

Recent Stories

Resettlement plan for home-coming Indians

1 hour ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs remote meeting of Stra ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 29 June ..

4 minutes ago

Wafaq ul Madaris condemns Karachi Stock Exchange a ..

4 minutes ago

Sub-Saharan Africa's Economy Now Expected to Contr ..

4 minutes ago

A pvt school kept forcefully operational despite C ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.