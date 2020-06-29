AJK Prime Minister condemns terror attack on stock exchange

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan strongly condemned terrorist attack on Pakistan stock Exchange killing 4 security personnel on Monday, said a statement issued here by his office.

The AJK Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the martyred security officials who sacrificed their lives in foiling the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

He said due to timely and effective response of the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), terrorists remain failed to achieve their targets.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information Raja Mushtaq Minhas also condemned the attack and lauded the bravery and professionalism of the security officials.

In his separate statement, he also paid glowing tributes to the martyred security officials for their sacrifice for the motherland.