AJK Prime Minister Condemns Terrorist Attack In S. Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:17 PM

AJK Prime Minister condemns terrorist attack in S. Waziristan

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in South Waziristan and paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the defense of the motherland

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in South Waziristan and paid tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the defense of the motherland.

In a statement issued here on Friday he paid tributes to the armed forces for offering unprecedented sacrifices for the defense of the motherland.

The Prime Minister expressed complete solidarity with the families of the martyrs and said the whole nation was standing with their armed forces.

More Stories From Pakistan

