AJK Prime Minister condoles demise of Manawar Hassan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Syed Munawar Hassan.

In his condolence message, the prime minister said that Syed Munawar Hassan had always raised strong voice for the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Paying glowing tributes to the political and social services of former JI Ameer, he condoled with the bereaved family and the workers of his party.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan prayed for the higher ranks of the late leader's soul in Jannah and patience for his family members to bear this loss.

The Minister for Information, Tourism, sports and Youth Affairs Raja Mushtaq Minhas also expressed his condolence over the demise.

In his condolence message, the Minister Information paid glowing tribute to the political, educational and social services of late leader and prayed for the peace of departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.