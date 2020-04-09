AJK Prime Minister condoles sad demise of Saranjam Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the senior PML-N leader and former Secretary General Saranjam Khan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the senior PML-N leader and former Secretary General Saranjam Khan.

In a condolence message, he paid rich tribute to the late leader for his political services for the party.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said late Saranjam Khan was a fearless leader and a loyal one to his party.

He prayed for his higher rank in Jannah and patience for the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Chief Organizer PML-N and Minister for Information, Tourism and Youth Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas also expressed grief over the sad demise of party leader.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and condoled with the family of late leader.