UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Condoles Sad Demise Of Saranjam Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:53 PM

AJK Prime Minister condoles sad demise of Saranjam Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the senior PML-N leader and former Secretary General Saranjam Khan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the senior PML-N leader and former Secretary General Saranjam Khan.

In a condolence message, he paid rich tribute to the late leader for his political services for the party.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said late Saranjam Khan was a fearless leader and a loyal one to his party.

He prayed for his higher rank in Jannah and patience for the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Chief Organizer PML-N and Minister for Information, Tourism and Youth Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas also expressed grief over the sad demise of party leader.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and condoled with the family of late leader.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azad Jammu And Kashmir Mushtaq Minhas Family Sad

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan dials Rana Sana Ullah to discuss politi ..

20 minutes ago

Belgian league buys time before declaring season d ..

2 minutes ago

ANP chief expresses grief over Leaguer's death

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands ..

2 minutes ago

Stocks climb as markets find comfort in virus numb ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to receive $1.4billion IMF in coming week ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.