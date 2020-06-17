AJK Prime Minister condoles sad demise of Tariq Aziz

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of veteran film and TV actor and the host of PTV's widely-watched famous quiz show "Neelaam Ghar" Tariq Aziz who died of cardiac arrest in Lahore on Wednesday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of veteran film and tv actor and the host of ptv's widely-watched famous quiz show "Neelaam Ghar" Tariq Aziz who died of cardiac arrest in Lahore on Wednesday.

In his condolence message on Wednesday, the Prime Minister paid glowing tributes to the social services and professional capabilities of legendry artist.

Raja Farooq Haider prayed for higher ranks of his departed soul and patience for the bereaved family and fans.

Meanwhile, AJK Minister for Information Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas also condoled the death of Tariq Aziz and prayed for his departed soul.