AJK Prime Minister Condoles With Sh Rashid

Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:19 AM

AJK Prime Minister condoles with Sh Rashid

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Monday visited the residence of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to offer condolences on death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Monday visited the residence of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to offer condolences on death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar.

He expressed grief and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

