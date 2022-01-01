UrduPoint.com

AJK Prime Minister Directs Advocate Gen. To Streamline Cases Of Govt Departments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Saturday directed the AJK Advocate General to streamline all the cases of government departments in possible time frame

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Saturday directed the AJK Advocate General to streamline all the cases of government departments in possible time frame.

He was talking to the Advocate General of Azad Kashmir Khawaja Maqbool Ahmed War who called on him in the State metropolis.

The Advocate General briefed the Prime Minister of the details of the government cases pending in the courts.

The Prime Minister said that the Supreme Court has given a historic decision regarding holding of local body elections and added that after 30 years local body elections will be held and power will be transferred to a lower level.

The Prime Minister said that appointment of judges in the High court will be resolved soon. The Advocate General assured the Prime Minister that all legal requirements would be met for effective follow up of pending cases.

