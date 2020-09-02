AJK Prime Minister directs urgent steps to open closed roads due to rain

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has directed the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and local administration to take effective steps for the restoration of closed roads due to current torrential rains.

In a directive issued by Prime Minister here Wednesday, he urged the SDMA to maintain close liaison with all the concerned departments in wake of any emergency.

District and central control rooms should be more vibrant to deal with any untoward situation, he added.

The Prime Minister directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to launch an emergency operation for the restoration of roads closed due to rains and an alternate route is made available for the smooth flow of traffic.

He also directed the Highways Division to make the heavy machinery available round the clock and open alternate routes to facilitate the people.