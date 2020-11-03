AJK Prime Minister expresses dismay over inordinate delay in completion of Harayam Bridge

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said lake district of Mirpur was the world famous commercial and economic activities and people of this city had given tremendous sacrifices for the socio economic development of Pakistan in form of Mangla Dam's construction

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said lake district of Mirpur was the world famous commercial and economic activities and people of this city had given tremendous sacrifices for the socio economic development of Pakistan in form of Mangla Dam's construction.

Speaking after the briefing given to him in connection with the Inordinate delay in construction of 'Rathua Haryam' bridge here, he said Mirpur was the city of overseas Kashmiris who had played a vibrant role in projecting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

He said due to revision of PC-1 and change of the design of the bridge, the cost of the project had increased and now additional three billion rupees would be spent by the government on the completion of the project.

He directed the concerned authorities to intensify the pace of progress on the project and complete it within the specified time.

The prime minister said that Mirpur was a very important city and overseas Kashmiri had established their status aboard with their untiring efforts and determination.

He directed the District Council, Municipal Corporation and MDA to collectively work for the improvement of sewerage system, provision of Sui gas and resolve the other issues being faced by the people of the city.

He urged the people to construct the new buildings in accordance with the building code to save the area from any catastrophe.

The prime minister said he had canceled the discretionary quota of plots of the President, Prime Minister and others to ensure the protection of the asset and to generate economic and commercial activities in Mirpur.